Joseph 'Joe' A. Widhelm

March 19, 1934 – December 12, 2022

Joseph A. “Joe” Widhelm, 88, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at the Saunders Medical Center Memory Care. He was born March 19, 1934, in Howells, Nebraska, to John Julius and Catherine Marie (Wegener) Widhelm.

Joe lived at Howells until moving to North Bend in 1944, and lived and farmed at Valley, Nebraska, from 1951 until 2003 when he retired from farming. In 2003 they moved to Fremont. Joe married Helen (Hobza) on June 16, 1956, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cedar Bluffs, Nebraska. He served in the U.S. Army from Aug. 8, 1956, to Aug. 8, 1958. After retiring he raised sweet corn and donated it to many friends and organizations.

Joe was a former member at St. John’s Catholic Church in Valley and was on the church council for three years. He was on the Douglas County School Board District #23 for nine years and was a 71-plus-year member of Knights of Columbus #3736 of North Bend. Current member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont and was a longtime Red Cross blood donor at North Bend.

Survived by his wife Helen of Fremont; sons, John J. (Kim) Widhelm and Jeffrey T. (Connie) Widhelm, all of Valley; daughters, Barbara S. (Ted) Moser of Norwalk, Iowa, and Joyce A. (Steve) Hoppes of Fremont; 13 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 3 step-great-grandchildren.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Theodore, Raymond, Alois, Robert, Herman and Ralph; sisters, Dorothy Widhelm, Sister Marie Widhelm, OSF, and Wilma Dunker; and great-grandson, Jacob Bray.

Private Family Mass will be at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Military Graveside Service and burial will be at Woodland Cemetery in North Bend.

Memorials are suggested to St. Patrick Catholic Church, Right To Life or Saunders Medical Center Memory Care.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.