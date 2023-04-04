January 5, 1989—March 28, 2023
Joseph H. “Joey” Shinkle, 34 years, of Oakland, Nebraska, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at Bergan Mercy in Omaha, Nebraska.
A Celebration of Life service will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 7, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be 1 hour prior to the service. Burial will take place at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
