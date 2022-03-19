Joseph Leonard Skoglund passed away in his Corona del Mar home surrounded by his loving family. Joe was a loving father, husband, grandfather and friend. Born in Fremont, Nebraska, to Leonard and Marie Skoglund he graduated from Fremont High School and attended Midland College where he was a star baseball pitcher. He left school to serve his country in the Navy from 1957 until 1963. He married Barbara Goodner with whom he had a daughter but ultimately divorced. In 1968, he met Dorothy Miller Rumer in Fremont, and fell in love. They moved to Orange, California, and were married a few months later. Joe adopted her two children from her previous marriage, they adopted a third child together and had four more biological children. In addition, Joe and Dorothy served as foster parents for many children over the years. With eight girls, he honed the patience of a saint. He was a fixture on the softball diamonds of Southern California, spending countless hours coaching and mentoring many young athletes and coaching numerous championship softball teams.