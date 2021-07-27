February 16, 1954 – July 26, 2021

Joseph M. Holeman, age 67, of Ames, Nebraska, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, at his home. He was born Feb. 16, 1954, at Madisonville, Kentucky, to Albert Sr. and Mary (Vanhouser) Holeman.

At the age of 12, he was baptized in the Tradewater River in Caldwell County, Kentucky. He graduated from Caldwell County High School in 1972. He served in the U.S. Air Force from June 29, 1972, to Feb. 15, 1974, during Vietnam. Joe served in the Army National Guard for 2 years. He moved to Nebraska in 1977. He married Patricia Severson in 1982 in Paris, Tennessee.

Joe worked at R.E. Reutzel Gas Pipeline Company for over 10 years and the Bowman Manufacturing for over 20 years.

He was preceded in death by parents; brother, Albert Holeman Jr.; mother and father-in-law, Dorothy and Robert Severson; and nephew, Michael Severson.

Joe is survived by his wife, Patricia Holeman of Ames, Nebraska; sisters-in-law, Anna Holeman of Dawson Spring, Kentucky, Barb (Jim) Anson of Bellwood, Nebraska, Judy (Don) Slosser and Donna Severson, all of North Bend, Nebraska; nieces and nephews, Lee Ann Oden, Mary Beth Young, Kim Deats, Cindy Slosser, Chris Loeffler, Chrystal Beltz, Jared Severson, Adam Severson; and his faithful dog, Tucker.