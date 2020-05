× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Joseph W. Janousek

September 9, 1933 – May 20, 2020

Joseph W. Janousek, age 86, of North Bend, Nebraska, died May 20, 2020, at his home. He was born Sept. 9, 1933, to Joseph N. and Mary (Derrhaag) Janousek in Shakopee, Minnesota.

Joe married Nora Flynn on June 1, 1972. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and his family.

Survived by wife Nora; sons, Joseph (Marta) Janousek, Edward “Butch” (Carolyn) Adams and Jerry (Kelly) Adams; daughters, Arlene (Rudy) Delgado, Susen (Jerry) Rossow, Kimberly (Beto) Rodriguez, Carol Cannady and Sherri (Kenneth) Edwards; brothers, Harry, Martin (Alma), Bill (Alice) and Al (Joanie) Janousek; sister, Rose (Rick) Mendlik; 28 grandchildren; and 64 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by parents; daughter, JoAnn Mersnick; brother, John Janousek; and sister, Marge Wible.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 1040 N. Main, North Bend, NE 68649 402-652-8159.

