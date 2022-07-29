Josephine Fooken

March 21, 1934—July 25, 2022

Josephine M. Fooken, age 88, of Fremont, died Monday, July 25, 2022, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

Josephine was born March 21, 1934, in Cass County, Iowa, to Charles and Loretta “Kinen” Erickson. She graduated from high school in Atlantic, Iowa, in 1952. She married Charles Fooken on Dec. 14, 1952, in Atlantic. The couple lived in Cass County where they farmed until 1962 when they moved to Omaha. In 1965 they moved to Fremont. Josephine was a homemaker and worked for several years at the Fremont Tribune.

Survivors include: husband – Charles, of Fremont; son – Brad (Robin) Fooken, of Fremont; son-in-law – Brian Ramsey, of Bellevue; four grandchildren – Nathan (Katie) Ramsey, Gabrielle (William) Foreman, Adam (Anastasia Roy) Ramsey and Clinton Fooken; and three great-grandchildren

Josephine was preceded in death by her daughter Jodi in March of 2022, parents and sister Betty Gundy of Iowa.

There is no viewing. The memorial service will be 1:30 p.m., Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Rev. Scott Jensen will officiate. Memorials are suggested to the Dodge County Humane Society.

