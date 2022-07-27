Josephine M. Fooken Jul 27, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save March 21, 1934 – July 25, 2022 Tags Josephine M. Fooken Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video This glowing blue star is ripping across the galaxy at 10,000 miles per hour Ever wonder how birds sleep mid-flight during long journeys? Ever wonder how birds sleep mid-flight during long journeys? ‘Cute aggression’ is very real and there's some science behind it ‘Cute aggression’ is very real and there's some science behind it Queen Elizabeth receives a special blessing from the Pope Queen Elizabeth receives a special blessing from the Pope