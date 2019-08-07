October 22, 1921 – August 5, 2019
Josephine M. Wilt, 97, of Fremont died Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha. She was born in Omaha on Oct. 22, 1921, and attended Omaha Schools. She was employed by Woodman of the World Insurance Company for 29 years until her retirement
She is survived by one daughter, Sandra Svendsen (Walt) of Omaha; two sons, William Wilt (Susan) and Richard Wilt, both of Fremont; 9 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
The Funeral Mass will be Friday, Aug. 9, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church with visitation at the church from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. There will be a visitation on Thursday at Dugan Funeral Chapel from 4 to 8 p.m. with the family present from 6 to 8 and a Rosary at 7. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Omaha at 2 p.m. Friday. Memorials have been established to the Woodcliff Lions Club and St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Colon. Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com.
