Joshua Adolph Dahlgren

Preceded in death by his father, Gary Dahlgren. Josh is survived by his wife, Shauna Dahlgren; daughters, Maggie Iron Cloud, Brianna Dahlgren, Sydnee Dahlgren, Alexis Dahlgren; son, Noah Dahlgren; grandchildren, Alaina Libra, Bennett Libra, Crew Libra; mother, Belinda (Tony) Tacner; sister, Heather (John) Vergin; father, Roger Iron Cloud; sisters, Alice (Darryl) Big Crow-Hunter, Jennifer Iron Cloud; brother, Cody Iron Cloud; and a large extended family.

Celebration of Life will be 2-6 p.m., with a memorial at 3 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 15, at Elks Lodge #39, 6410 S. 96th St., Omaha. In lieu of flowers, memorials suggested to the family’s wishes.