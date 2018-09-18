Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Joshua J. Hanson

March 16, 1992 – Sept. 14, 2018

Joshua J. Hanson, age 26, of Fremont passed away Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, at Fremont Health Medical Center. Josh was born March 16, 1992, in Lincoln to Ron and Tammie (Disney) Hanson.

Josh lived in various places including: Martell, Nebraska; Lake Mary, Florida; Front Royal, Virginia; Williamsburg, Virginia; and Fremont. He was a truck driver for Structural Components in Fremont. Josh loved jacked up trucks, getting muddy and his many friends and family.

Survived by parents, Ron and Tammie Hanson of Front Royal, Virginia; sister, Nicole (Dustin) Gregory of Grovetown, Georgia; wife, Taylor Hanson; son, Zane Chapman, both of Fremont; grandparents, Jim and Mary Ann Hanson of Fremont and Jim and Sandy Disney of Long Pine; father-in-law, Bill Chapman (fiancée Sue Bilesbach) of Fremont and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Charleen Disney; great-grandparents; and uncle, Keith Hanson.

The funeral will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 19, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Marty Tollefson of First Lutheran Church will officiate. Visitation on Tuesday from 4-8 p.m. and with the family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m., all at Moser's. Visitation on Wednesday form 12-2 p.m. at Moser's.

Interment at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Boys Town Omaha for Josh Hanson Memorial. https:/secure.boystown.org\donate\default.aspx

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermeorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490.

