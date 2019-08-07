April 14, 1988 – August 1, 2019
Joshua R. Black, 31, of Fremont, formerly of Elkhorn, passed away Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Methodist Fremont Health. He was born April 14, 1988, in Omaha to Kevin and Mary (Barr-Huard) Black. Joshua graduated from Elkhorn High School in 2006. He married Jennifer Potter on Feb. 6, 2017.
Survivors include: his wife, Jennifer of Fremont; stepchildren, Addisyn Potter, Samuel Potter, and Jackson Potter, all of Fremont; mother, Mary (Michael) Huard of Elkhorn; father, Kevin (Sue) Black of Omaha; grandparents, James (Phyllis) Black of Omaha; brother, Hayden Huard of Elkhorn; sister, Bailey (Austin) Losee of Omaha; nieces, Charlotte and Delaney Losee; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Preceded in death by grandparents, Beverly Black, Dale (Gen) Barr; father-in-law, George Potter.
The memorial service will be 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at Westwood Community Church in Omaha. Private family inurnment at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the family.
