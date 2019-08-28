June 12, 1996 – August 26, 2019
Josie Lee Konz, 23 years, of Elmwood, Nebraska, formerly of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln, Nebraska. Josie was born June 12, 1996, in Chicago, Illinois. She grew up in Fremont and was a graduate of Fremont High School. Josie worked as a clerk, cashier, waitress and then was a stay-at-home mom.
She is survived by sons, Blake LeRette and Cash Donnor of Fremont; daughter, Abrey LeRette of Fremont; mother, Nancy Konz of Fremont; father, Greg Pearson of North Port, Florida; brother, Shawn Konz of Omaha; sisters, Joslynn Konz and Justine Konz, both of Fremont, and Amanda Pearson of Westerly, Rhode Island; grandparents, Thomas and Peggy Konz of Chicago, Illinois, Roger and Janet Hilgen of Fremont, Helen Pearson of Florida; great-grandparents, Nicholas and Margaret Konz, and Arthur Foshey and Angela Marino; many aunts and uncles, including Charles Brunk.
The funeral is 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Scott Jensen will officiate. Visitation on Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Saturday 1 hour prior to service, all at the funeral home. Burial at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given for Josie’s children’s education fund.
