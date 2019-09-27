{{featured_button_text}}

November 14, 1924—September 21, 2019

She is survived by: Son, Jeff (Kathy) Schmitz; Daughter, Elizabeth (Kurt) Yanike; and grandchildren, Ben (Jordan), Kate (Joe), Sam, Lauren (Jared) and Jessica (Nick).

Memorial service at 2 p.m. at St. Michael Lutheran Church, 13232 Blondo St., Omaha. Private Interment is at Forest Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to Saint Michael Lutheran Church, Omaha or Lutheran Disaster Response.

Arrangements by Crosby Burket Swanson Golden, 11902 W. Center Road, Omaha, 402-333-7200, www.crosby-burket.com .

