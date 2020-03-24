August 15, 1956—March 22, 2020

Joy Dorlene Luther, 63, died on March 22, 2020.

Joy was born Aug. 15, 1956, in Fremont, Nebraska, to Wayne and Dorlene Sager Luther. Her father was a successful farmer, trucker, and cattle feeder. Her mother created a loving home and supported her husband in his business.

Throughout Joy’s life she was surrounded by family who loved her and appreciated her quiet presence and laughter. After leaving Hooper, Joy located to Lincoln, Nebraska, where she worked 41 years for Assurity, formerly Woodmen Accident and Life. Joy was recognized for her knowledge and commitment. She was known for being a positive influence at her workplace. A valued employee, Joy took pride in doing her work well.

Her interests included music as well as sports. She was an avid fan of the Nebraska Cornhuskers as well as the Kansas City Royals, attending many games. She loved family gatherings. For her, the greatest joy was to be with everyone and to look around and see all the people who meant so much to her.