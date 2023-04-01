September 17, 1963—March 25, 2023

Joy Jenkins, from North Bend, Nebraska, was born Sept. 17, 1963, in Apple Valley, California. She lost her battle with cancer March 25, 2023, surrounded by family.

Joy’s love for life is carried on by her husband, Mark .

A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 8, 2023, at 2 p.m. at the North Bend Senior Center, 240 East 10th St., North Bend.

In lieu of flowers, please direct memorials to the family.

Online condolences may be left at mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 1040 N Main St, North Bend, NE, 68649, 402-721-4490.