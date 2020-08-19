Joy Kathleen Hansen
Died August 17, 2020
Joy Kathleen Hansen, 90, of Pender, Nebraska, passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Legacy Garden Rehabilitation and Living Center in Pender. A memorial visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, at Munderloh - Smith Funeral Home in Pender. Private family graveside services will be at St. Mark's Lutheran Church Cemetery in rural Pender. In lieu of flowers, memorial are suggested to St. Mark's Lutheran Church or the House Memorial Library in Pender. Arrangements are under the direction of Munderloh - Smith Funeral Home in Pender.
Joy is survived by her sons, Steve (Jeanne) Hansen of Pender, Paul Hansen of Florida, Perry Hansen of Norfolk, Nebraska; daughters, Sally (Don) Maslonka of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Susie King of Omaha, Nebraska; grandchildren, Angie (Ryan) Elrod of Omaha, Ashley Knott of Omaha, Amber King of Omaha, Blake (Carissa) Hansen of Pender, Dr. Matthew (Sara) Maslonka of Lincoln, Nebraska, Ethan Hansen of Phoenix, Parker Hansen of Crete, Nebraska, Dalton Hansen of Lincoln, Noah (Heather) Maslonka of Sarasota, Florida, Lindsey Maslonka of Janesville, Wisconsin, Brittney Maslonka of Janesville; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Ford of Columbus, Nebraska; sisters-in-law, Hilda Hansen of Pender, VonDale Waltermeyer of Omaha.
Joy is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lyle; brothers, Carroll Waltermeyer, Max Waltermeyer, Cleo Waltermeyer, Bob Waltermeyer.
