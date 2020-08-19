Joy Kathleen Hansen, 90, of Pender, Nebraska, passed away on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at Legacy Garden Rehabilitation and Living Center in Pender. A memorial visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 21, at Munderloh - Smith Funeral Home in Pender. Private family graveside services will be at St. Mark's Lutheran Church Cemetery in rural Pender. In lieu of flowers, memorial are suggested to St. Mark's Lutheran Church or the House Memorial Library in Pender. Arrangements are under the direction of Munderloh - Smith Funeral Home in Pender.