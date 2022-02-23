Joyce A. Goldston

September 2, 1929 – February 19, 2022

Joyce A. Goldston, age 92, of Fremont passed away Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at her daughter's home. She was born Sept. 2, 1929, at Wausa, Nebraska, to Svend and Hertha-Marie (Larsen) Kastrup.

Joyce grew up in Nebraska and also lived in Arkansas. She married James R. Goldston on Nov. 27, 1946, in Hartington, Nebraska. She worked as an insurance clerk for Central National Insurance Company, retiring in 1985.

Survivors include her daughter, Judith Marie (Eugene) Koch of Fremont; five grandchildren, Dennis Schissel Jr. (Kandis), David Schissel (Stacie), Jennifer Busch (Nelson), Cassandra Ryan (Robert) and Kyle Koch (Savannah); and nine great-grandchildren, Drew, Lindsey, Sarah and Alex Schissel, Clayton, Logan and Emily Koch, Leila Soza Busch and Nora Soza Busch.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James; sons, James L. Goldston (Jim) and infant John S. Goldston; and daughter, Nancy Ann Busch-Curley.

There are no local services at this time. She will be interred in Arkansas at a later date.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.