Joyce E. Pfund

August 22, 1925 – January 31, 2020

Joyce E. Pfund, 94, of Ashland, Nebraska, entered into rest on Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at her home in Ashland. She was born and raised on a farm north of Fremont, Nebraska, by her parents Fred and Oral (Henricksen) Christensen. Joyce graduated from Nickerson High School in Nickerson, Nebraska. She was a member of Word of Hope Lutheran Church and a lifetime member of American Legion 129 Auxiliary.

She is survived by children, Geri Smith of Fremont and Gale Pfund of Ashland; grandchildren, Richard (Denjie) Pointer, Elisha (Steve) McDunn, Crissie Pointer and Jacob Pfund; great-grandchildren, Steven, Elliot and Carson.

She was preceded in death by daughter, Linda Pointer; grandson, Shawn Pointer; brothers, Don, Verl, Jean, and Keith Christensen.

The funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Word of Hope Lutheran Church, 157 S. 22nd St., Ashland. Pastor Wilson Metz will be officiating. Interment at Pohocco Lutheran Cemetery, Fremont. Memorials to Word of Hope Lutheran Church.

