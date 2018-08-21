Joyce Ehrich

Aug. 13, 1934 – April 30, 2018
Joyce A Ehrich, age 83, formerly of North Bend, passed away peacefully at her home in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on Monday, April 30, 2018.
She was born Aug. 13, 1934, in North Bend to Orville and Evelyn (Detlefsen) Reese. Joyce attended North Bend High School. Joyce married Clyde Ehrich on Jan. 19, 1952. Together they had five children. Joyce worked for Weldon’s Ind. and Mini Mart for many years where she made many friendships with co-workers and the community. Some of her favorite times were having coffee at the corner café and spending time in her flower garden. Joyce enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and watching them play sports. She often times would tell stories about how she ironed for the community, she would say she had baskets full of shirts and bed sheets she would have to iron. Joyce liked many things and one of them was telling you how it is, she was small but very mighty. She will be missed dearly.
She is survived by her five children, Terry Ehrich, Sherry Wolken, Susan Ehrich, Nancy Harrison, Linda (Aaron) Elkins; her two sisters, Phyllis (Patten) Atwood, Lois (Keith) Oler; sister-in-law, Sharon Reese; eight grandchildren, Danny (Bethany) Ehrich, John (Angie) Wolken, Melissa Wolken, Michael (Nicki) Harrison, Corey (Kim) Harrison, Chad Harrison, Kiley Elkins, and Colton Elkins; six great-grandchildren, Barrett Ehrich, Teagan Ehrich, Zachary Wolken, Adalyn Wolken, Kayden Harrison, Kaylee Harrison.
Joyce is proceeded in death by her husband, Clyde Ehrich; parents, Orville and Evelyn Reese; and brother, Donald Reese.
The graveside service is 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug, 23, at Woodland Cemetery in North Bend.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks if you have any memories of Joyce or Clyde to please send them to: The Ehriches, 228 F Quarter Circle Loop, Cheyenne, WY 82007.
