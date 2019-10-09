March 4, 1948 – October 7, 2019
Joyce Elaine Ruzicka, 71, of North Bend, Nebraska, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at her home.
Joyce was born on March 4, 1948, in Wahoo, Nebraska, to George and Ethel (Ostry) Kavan. She graduated from North Bend High School in 1966. Joyce married Gene Ruzicka on Feb. 15, 1969, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Prague.
Joyce was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in North Bend, St. Anne’s Altar Society, American Legion Auxiliary and VFW Auxiliary. She spent many years as a dedicated farm wife and loving mother and grandmother. Joyce was an avid gardener and enjoyed cooking for her family.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 50 years, Gene Ruzicka of North Bend; daughter, Renee (John) Campbell of Elkhorn, Nebraska; sons, Doug (Nichole) Ruzicka and Chad (Michelle) Ruzicka, both of North Bend; mother, Ethel M. Kavan of Wahoo, Nebraska; sisters, Sue Mixan of Omaha, Cindy (Frank) Pollard of Fremont, and Karen (Kenton) Sitts of Morse Bluff, Nebraska; eight grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, George; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Emil and Marie Ruzicka; brother-in-law, Albert “Tim” Mixan; and sister-in-law, Carolyn Ruzicka.
The funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in North Bend, Nebraska. The Rev. Keith Rezac will officiate. Closed casket visitation will be Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., with family receiving friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., all at the church.
Burial will be at Woodland Cemetery in North Bend.
In lieu of flowers memorials be directed to the North Bend Library Foundation or VFW Auxiliary or American Legion Auxiliary.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 1040 N. Main St., North Bend, NE 68649 402-652-8159