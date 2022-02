Funeral services for Joyce L. Hunke, 79, of Osmond will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond. Services will start with the Rosary being recited at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Osmond. Joyce passed away Feb. 15, 2022, at her home in Osmond.