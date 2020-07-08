× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 3, 1935 – July 6, 2020

Joyce M. Clarkson, 85 years, of Arlington, Nebraska, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont, Nebraska. She was born April 3, 1935, in Wayne, Nebraska, to Eric and Vernice (Erwin) Nelson.

Joyce was a 1952 graduate of Concord High School. She married her high school sweetheart, LaVerne Clarkson, on May 12, 1954, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She resided in Pilger and Wausa, Nebraska, for several years, settling in Arlington in 1980.

Joyce was a member of Arlington Community Church. She worked at Kent’s Flowers in Arlington and Fremont and she took pride in taking care of the prize-winning violets.

She is survived by her sons, Kerry (Kathy) Clarkson of Wausa, Darrin (Julie) Clarkson of Scottsbluff, Nebraska; daughters, Deb (Doug) Cunningham of Wausa, Tammi (Loren) Loberg of Norfolk, Nebraska; brothers, James (Doris) Nelson of Laurel, Nebraska, Dean (Suzanne) Nelson of Green Valley, Arizona; sisters, Donna (Cliff) Stalling of Norfolk, Sharon (Fred) Herrmann of West Point, Nebraska; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents and husband, LaVerne.