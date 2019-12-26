Joyce Y. Gaffey
May 6, 1924 – December 22, 2019
Joyce Y. Gaffey, age 95, formerly of Council Bluffs, passed away Dec, 22, 2019, in Fremont, Nebraska, where she had been currently living. She was born on May 6, 1924, in Winfred, South Dakota, to the late Gilbert and Emma (Jensen) Kasch. She was a graduate from Carroll High School in 1949. She was united in marriage to Donald Gaffey on June 15, 1949. After moving to Council Bluffs, Joyce worked for Franksen & Johnson Paint Store for over 35 years, retiring in 1985. Joyce was a longtime member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Council Bluffs and First Lutheran Church in Fremont.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband Donald J., in 1993; brothers, Keith and Carroll Kasch; sister, Verjane Steensen and husband Ed; nephew, Dennis Steensen.
Joyce is survived by daughter, Jolene Giddens and husband Les of Fremont; nephew, Dick Steensen and wife Donna; niece, Debra Steensen, all of Council Bluffs.
Visitation is Thursday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at First Lutheran Church in Fremont. Funeral services are Friday at 10:30 a.m., also at the church in Fremont. Luncheon will follow the service. Interment at Ridgewood Cemetery in Council Bluffs, at 2 p.m., on Friday. Family and friends to meet at the cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Dunklau Gardens Activity Department and Shalimar Gardens Activity Department.