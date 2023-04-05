May 9, 1960 – April 1, 2023

Juanita “Nita” Benne, 62, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, April 1, 2023, at her home.

Nita was born May 9, 1960, in Fremont to Duane and Arlene (Pawling) Denison. She graduated from Arlington High School in 1978. She resided in Arlington before marrying Greg Benne on May 8, 1981, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Nita worked at Fremont Area Medical Center for 28 years and then Omaha Public Schools or six years and later helped at a daycare for numerous years.

Nita was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Her true love was being with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Greg; daughters, Melissa Benne, Sarah (Andrew) Sass and Laura “Laurie” (Matthew) Sukstorf, all of Fremont; brothers, Doug (Marlene) Denison and Rod Denison, all of Lincoln and Gary (Sheryl) Denison of Blair; five grandchildren, Kaylee Benne, Summer, Natalie and McKenzie Sukstorf and Jonathan Sass; three sisters-in-law, Sharon, Ronda, and Vicki; brother-in-law, Russ; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Richard and Rosemary Benne; brother, Roger Denison; and brother-in-law, Kevin Benne.

The Funeral Mass will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 11, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Visitation will be on Monday from 4-7 p.m. with a Rosary to follow at 7 p.m., all at Moser’s in Fremont. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery in Fremont.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Memorials to St. Patrick Catholic Church and Huntington Disease Foundation.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490.