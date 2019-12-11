Judith 'Judy' A. Geaghan

November 21, 1947 – December 9, 2019
Judith A. “Judy” Geaghan, age 72, of Fremont died Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.
Judy was born Nov. 21, 1947, in Sac City, Iowa. As a little girl the family moved to several different communities before settling in Gregory, South Dakota. She met Joseph Geaghan and they were married on July 16, 1966. The couple lived for a short time in Warren, Michigan, while Joe was in the service. After his service they moved to Fremont. Judy worked as a seamstress while raising her children then she worked at Pathfinder in the kitchen before working at Hy-Vee.
Judy loved to sew and garden but her favorite thing was spending time with family, especially her granddaughters. Judy was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.
Survivors: children, Jackie and Dale, Jim and Paul, Joey and Monika, and Jerry; granddaughters, McKenzi and Samantha; faithful sidekick, Fiona; sisters, Linda (Marvin) Sharkey, Debbie (Dennis) Arnold and Betty (Craig) Hegge; brother, Mike Schwaller.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband Joe in 2016; brother, John; and her parents.
The funeral will be 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Visitation will be on Friday from 10 a.m. until the service with the family present at noon. Memorials are suggested to the Nebraska Humane Society in Omaha.
