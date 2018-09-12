Judith Stoneking

Feb. 7, 1928 – Sept. 11, 2018
Judith M. Stoneking, age 90, of Fremont passed away Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, at Fremont Health Medical Center. She was born Feb. 7, 1928, at Cherokee, Iowa, to Manie and Altis May (Koehne) Olson.
Judith grew up at Cherokee and married William G. Stoneking on Dec. 15, 1946, at Wells, Minnesota. The couple came to Fremont in 1963. She worked at Babendure & Son Egg Company for about 11 years and was a homemaker.
Judith was a member of the Fremont Berean Bible Church.
Survived by daughters, Kathleen (Steve) Raddatz and Denise (Bill) Newlon, both of Fremont; sisters, Sharon (Dean) Mahon of Sioux City, Iowa, and Virginia French, Longview, Wash.; grandchildren, Tami Raddatz, Tim Hilliard, and Samantha Rowles; and 3 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons, William Stoneking and James Stoneking; sister, Betty Gapp; brother, Phillip Olson; and stepdad, Elmer Nelson.
Graveside service is 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Online condolences: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490