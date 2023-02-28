July 17, 1928 – February 26, 2023

Judy A. Kellner, age 94, of Fremont died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, at Dunklau Gardens in Fremont.

Judy was born July 17, 1928, in Dodge County to Harry and Zola (Williams) Allen. She was raised near Fremont and graduated from Fremont High School. Judy married Boyd Kellner and raised a family. They later divorced.

Judy is survived by her sons, Mike (Laura) Kellner of Fremont and Quinn (Barb) Kellner of St. Louis. She is a loving grandmother to Jessica (James) Kellner, Beth (Cameron) Depue, Eric (Christianna) Kellner and Mollie (Joe) Herndon. Judy is a special great-grandmother to Julian, Jackson, Madeline, Hailey, Leo and Eike. Judy is also survived by a sister, Lois Brandt of Fontanelle.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Christie Kellner; and a sister, Rhoda Andrews.

There will be no services at this time. Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.

