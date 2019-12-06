Judy A. Littrell

September 28, 1945 – December 3, 2019
Please join us to celebrate Judy’s wonderful life at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 9, at the Fremont Airboat Club, 3159 Big Island Road. Lunch will be served.
Judy is survived by her children, Tina (Paul) Cook, Brent (Amy) Littrell, Shawna Littrell, Brad (Colleen) Littrell; 9 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sisters, Patricia, Delores and Arlene; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Donald P. Littrell; parents, Harry and Edna Rohwer; sisters, Harriet and Donna; brothers, Norman, Clairmont and Larry; and great-grandson, Aiden.