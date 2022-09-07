February 16, 1953—September 2, 2022

Judy Koch, 69, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away, Sept. 2, 2022, at her home.

Judy was born Feb. 16, 1953, in Omaha, Nebraska, to James and Joyce (Kastrup) Goldston. She graduated from Westside High School in Omaha in 1971. She also attended St. Mary’s College. Judy married Gene Koch on June 28, 1980, in Fremont. She moved to Fremont and became an administrative assistant at the Fremont Area Medical Center. She retired in 2007.

Judy had a passion for quilting, reading, crafting and yard art. She volunteered at the Fremont Habitat Store and enjoyed going to the local flea markets.

She is survived by her husband, Gene, of Fremont; sons: Dennis (Kandis) Schissel of Bennington, Nebraska; Kyle Koch of Centralia, Washington; and David (Stacie) Schissel of Oakland, Nebraska; daughter, Cassie (Robert “Buck”) Ryan of Fremont; grandchildren: Lindsey Schissel, Sarah Schissel, Clayton Koch, Logan Koch, Emily Koch, Drew Schissel, Alex Schissel, Leila Soza, and Nora Soza; niece, Jennie Busch of Albany, California.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Jim Goldston; and sister, Nancy Busch.

Memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Burial will be at Ridge Cemetery in Fremont.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Online condolences may be left at mosermemorialchapels.com

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N Somers Ave, Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490