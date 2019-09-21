Judy L. Brooks
August 5, 1961 - September 19, 2019
Judy L. Brooks, age 58, of Fremont, died Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Nye Legacy.
Judy was born August 5, 1961 in Fremont to Thomas and Phyllis ‘Moyer' Klindworth. She was raised in Fremont and graduated from Fremont High School in 1979. She married Shawn Brooks on December 23, 1988 in Fremont. Judy's career began at Methodist Fremont Health in 1991, where she currently worked as a dedicated and passionate employee.
She is survived by Husband – Shawn of Fremont; Son – Ryan Brooks of Fremont and his son Kale; Daughter – Megan (Bryan) Bomar of Omaha and their daughters Alivia and Natalie; Son – Josh Brooks of Fremont; Sister – Jan (Greg) Hively of Fremont; Parents-in-law – Ronal and Linda Brooks of Fremont; and Sister-in-law – Tara (Troy) Bollack of Fremont;
Judy was preceded in death by her parents and brother Bob Klindworth.
The funeral will be 10am Tuesday, September 24, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Scott Jensen will officiate. Burial will follow in Ridge Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society. Visitation will be Monday from 3pm to 8pm with the family present from 6pm to 8pm at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel.
