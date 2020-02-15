September 2, 1939 – February 14, 2020
Judy L. Parks, 80 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at her home. She was born in Independence, Missouri, on Sept. 2, 1939, to George and Alfreeda (Mullins) Goodman.
Judy married Rodney Parks on April 3, 1960, in Independence, Missouri. She was a daycare provider with the Nazarene Church and caregiver at Merrick Manor until she retired in 2005. Judy was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. To many people, Judy was known as “Grandma Judy.” She dedicated 25 years of leadership for the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts of America. She coached girls’ softball for 30 years. She enjoyed garage sales, Bible school, and spending time with her grandkids.
She is survived by her husband, Rod; son, Mark Parks and special friend, Teresa Wagner of Fremont; daughters, Lori (Ed) Coffield of Blair, Nebraska, Becky Boschult and special friend, Russ Shockey of Fremont; 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Judy was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son, Matthew L. Parks; brother, George Goodman; daughter-in-law, Pamela Parks.
The funeral service is 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. The Rev. Charles Starks will officiate. Visitation on Monday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Moser’s. Burial at Memorial Cemetery in Fremont.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Online condolences may be left at: www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490
Service information
5:00PM-8:00PM
2170 N Somers Ave
Fremont, NE 68025
10:30AM
2170 N Somers Ave
Fremont, NE 68025
11:15AM
800 West 23rd Street
Fremont, NE 68025