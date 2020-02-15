September 2, 1939 – February 14, 2020

Judy L. Parks, 80 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at her home. She was born in Independence, Missouri, on Sept. 2, 1939, to George and Alfreeda (Mullins) Goodman.

Judy married Rodney Parks on April 3, 1960, in Independence, Missouri. She was a daycare provider with the Nazarene Church and caregiver at Merrick Manor until she retired in 2005. Judy was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. To many people, Judy was known as “Grandma Judy.” She dedicated 25 years of leadership for the Girl Scouts and Boy Scouts of America. She coached girls’ softball for 30 years. She enjoyed garage sales, Bible school, and spending time with her grandkids.

She is survived by her husband, Rod; son, Mark Parks and special friend, Teresa Wagner of Fremont; daughters, Lori (Ed) Coffield of Blair, Nebraska, Becky Boschult and special friend, Russ Shockey of Fremont; 10 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son, Matthew L. Parks; brother, George Goodman; daughter-in-law, Pamela Parks.