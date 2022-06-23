Judy (Vrba) Hellmers

March 20, 1947 – May 13, 2022

Judy Hellmers of Waco, Texas, formerly of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away after a brief illness on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the age of 75. She was surrounded by her family.

Services will be Saturday, June 25, (live streamed) St. Patrick Church in Fremont at 9:30 a.m.

She is survived by husband, Tom (Waco, Texas); daughters Amy Hellmers (Dallas, Texas), Dr. CeCe and husband Chris Ridder (Beaverton, Oregon); sister, Mary Kay Vrba (Venice, Florida); grandchildren, Quinn and Niko Ridder (Beaverton, Oregon) and Angela Hellmers-Holmes (Dallas, Texas).

Judy loved life and had many friends wherever she went. She enjoyed road trips and taking her grandkids along. She collected roosters, and had a wonderful sense of humor. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.