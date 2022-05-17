March 20, 1947 – May 13, 2022

Judy (Vrba) Hellmers, of Waco, Texas, formerly of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away after a brief illness on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the age of 75. A memorial service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 17, in the Chapel of Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr., Waco, Texas, with Deacon Joe Kudra officiating. The service will be live streamed through her page at gracegardensfh.com. A Celebration of Life will be in Fremont at a future date.

Judy was surrounded by her family. Judy loved life and had many friends wherever she went. She enjoyed road trips and taking her grandkids along. She collected roosters and had a wonderful sense of humor.

She is survived by husband, Tom (Waco, Texas); daughters, Amy Hellmers (Dallas, Texas), Dr. CeCe and husband Chris Ridder (Beaverton, Oregon); sister, Mary Kay Vrba (Venice, Florida); grandchildren, Quinn and Niko Ridder (Beaverton, Oregon) and Angela Hellmers-Holmes (Dallas, Texas).

In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children’s Hospital. We sincerely thank the nurses and doctors at Ascension Providence Hospital for their kindness, attention, and care.