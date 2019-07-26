Julia Rose Blome
June 24, 1928 – July 24, 2019
Julia Rose Blome, 91 years, of Fremont, Nebraska, died July 24, 2019, at Brentwood Estates Assisted Living in Lincoln. Julia was born June 24, 1928, in Scribner, Nebraska, to Edward and Johannah (Steinhoefel) Remm.
Julia married Joe Blome on April 16, 1948. He preceded her in death on Jan. 23, 2013.
She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont.
Survived by son, Joseph (Karen) Blome of Pekin, Illinois; daughters, Joanna (Teddy) Cessna of Lincoln, Jolene Bloebaum of Roca, Nebraska, and JoEllen (Steve) Stoddard of Lebanon, Tennessee; sisters, Rose Went of Kenesaw, Nebraska, and Marjory Brown of Fargo, North Dakota; 12 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe; brothers, Edward and George Remm; sister, Mary Ann Timmerman; grandson, Chad Cessna; great-grandchildren, Andrew Wittmer and Janyah White.
The funeral service is 1 p.m. Monday, July 29, at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont. Visitation one hour prior to the service at Moser’s. Burial is 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, at Fort McPherson National Cemetery at Maxwell, Nebraska.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-4490