Julie A. Hengen, age 90, of Wahoo, died Saturday, March 27, 2021, in Wahoo. She was born Aug. 12, 1930, in Fremont to Charles and Emma (Mason) Schneider and married Lloyd Hengen on Nov. 21, 1948. Survived by children, Barbara (Gordon) Statler, Gail (Sandy) Richardson, Kelly Bachenberg (Erik Flynn), Casey Hengen, Patrick (Peggy) Hengen; grandchildren, Bob (Heidi) Baker, Justin Bachenberg, Chris (Mindy) Bachenberg; great-grandson, David Baker. Preceded in death by parents; brother and sister-in-law, Chuck and Onie Schneider. The funeral is 11 a.m. Thursday, April 8, at Wahoo First United Methodist Church. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, at the funeral home. Memorials to the church or Wahoo Senior Center.