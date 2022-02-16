December 3, 1933 – February 11, 2022

Julie Ann Roach, nee Yost, was born in Fremont, Nebraska, on Dec. 3, 1933, to Charles H. Yost and Frances Reynolds Yost. She attended St. Patrick’s grade school and graduated from Fremont High School in 1951. Julie attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and was a member of Pi Beta Phi sorority. She graduated in 1956 with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Business Administration. She then attended the College of St. Mary in Omaha and earned a Certificate in Medical Records. She then was employed by Clarkson Hospital in Omaha as a medical records employee. Julie was quickly promoted to supervisor, followed by being the manager of the department.

Julie was selected as a Countess in the 1955 Aksarben Ball. She became employed by Midland’s Hospital in Papillion, Nebraska, as the Director of Medical Records in April of 1966. Julie retired in May of 1990. Julie and Stewart Roach were united in marriage on Aug. 28, 1956, at St. Patrick’s Church in Fremont.

Julie passed away on Feb. 11, 2022, at Tabitha Cove House in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The visitation will be held at Dugan Funeral Chapel in Fremont on Thursday, Feb. 17, from 5 p.m.-7 p.m. Julie’s funeral service is at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 18. Memorials may be directed to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Fremont.