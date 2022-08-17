October 15, 1942 – August 14, 2022

Julie B. Jurgenson, age 79, of Fremont died Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, at home.

Julie was born Oct. 15, 1942, in West Point, Nebraska, to Martin and Anne (Stark) Smith. She was raised in Pender and graduated from West Point High School in 1961. After high school Julie attended UNL, graduating in 1964. She then worked in Arlington, Fremont and Cedar Bluffs public schools as a home economics teacher. Julie married Gary Jurgenson on Oct. 30, 1966, in West Point. After Gary purchased Miller Pharmacy, Julie moved on from teaching to help run the pharmacy. She specialized in finding the perfect gifts for people and wrapping them beautifully. She retired after they sold the stores in 2014.

Julie was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, PEO Chapter GH, lifetime member of the Louis E. May Museum and member of the Castle Guild (Joslyn Castle & Gardens) in Omaha. Julie loved spending time with her family, playing bridge and socializing with her friends, giving to others, working out with her group at the gym and she loved looking fashionable at all times.

Survivors: daughter, Amanda (Nate) Thomas of Waterloo; son, Matt Jurgenson of Fremont; grandchildren, Addie and Sam Thomas; brothers, Gerald (Mary) Smith of Pender, Richard (Donna) Smith of Pender; sisters-in-law, Linda Perry of Norman, Oklahoma, Connie (Gary) Kaup of West Point; many nieces and nephews and other family.

Julie was preceded in death by her husband Gary on Feb. 5, 2022; parents; brother, Lowell Smith; and sister, Jocelyn Moody.

The memorial service will be 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. There is no viewing, but the family will receive friends on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont. Memorials are suggested to Trinity Church and School or the Louis E. May Museum.

