Julie Lynn Rohlfs Feb 12, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save April 12, 1965—February 9, 2022 Tags Julie Lynn Rohlfs Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Load comments Related to this story Watch Now: Related Video Watch Now: President Biden’s electric vehicle strategy White House warns Russia may invade Ukraine in days AP White House warns Russia may invade Ukraine in days Putin eyes US concessions amid Ukraine tensions AP Putin eyes US concessions amid Ukraine tensions NY firefighters union opposes vaccine terminations AP NY firefighters union opposes vaccine terminations