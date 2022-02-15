Julie Lynn Rohlfs

April 12, 1965 – February 9, 2022

Julie Lynn Rohlfs, 56, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Feb. 9, 2022, after a lengthy illness.

She is survived by her mother, Linda Rohlfs; sister, Chris (Brad) Brodersen; brother, Jon (Trisha) Rohlfs; nephews, Taylor Mortensen and Alex Rohlfs; niece, Addie Mortensen; and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Julie was preceded in death by her father, Roger Rohlfs.

Julie was born on April 12, 1965, in West Point, Nebraska, to Roger and Linda (Morrissey) Rohlfs. At a year old she was diagnosed with a rare type of seizure that caused serious brain damage. She lived with Linda and Roger, Chris and Jon, and attended special schooling at Linden Elementary School. When she was 20 years of age she moved to Martin Luther Home, now called Mosaic, in Beatrice, Nebraska.

Through hardships and health challenges, Julie responded the only way she could: with her beautiful smile, glistening eyes, and excitement when interacting with family and friends. Julie, through her daily example, modeled living with gratitude, even with all the limitations given to her.

The Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Fremont. Live streaming of the service will be available at www.mosermemorialchapels.com. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Friday at Moser Memorial Chapel in Fremont with a Rosary at 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Burial will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Park Hill Cemetery in Syracuse, Nebraska.

Memorials may be directed to Mosaic, 722 S. 12th St., Beatrice, NE 68310.

Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchapels.com.

Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE 68025, 402-721-4490