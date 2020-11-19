Julie Ross

July 13, 1970 – November 14, 2020

Julie Ross, 50, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Omaha.

Julie was born July 13, 1970, in Omaha, Nebraska, and was immediately adopted by her loving parents Junior and Nancy Willis of Callaway, Nebraska. Julie grew up on the family ranch north of Callaway. She loved that land and enjoyed helping her dad. Julie enjoyed babysitting and being a life guard and loved being in and near the water her whole life. Julie graduated from Callaway High School in 1989 where she had participated in volleyball, basketball, band, chorus, and cheerleading. Her passions, though, were both acting and the speech team. She excelled at both and received many awards.

Julie attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln and received a Bachelor's Degree in Social Work in 1993. Julie married Gene Ross on June 3, 1994. They knew each other their whole lives and were in the same class from preschool until graduation. They lived briefly in West Point, where she worked for Goldenrod Hills in Wisner focused on their Head Start program, before moving to Fremont in 1995. She went back to school and received a Master of Social Work degree in 1996 from the University of Nebraska-Omaha.