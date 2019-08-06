{{featured_button_text}}

January 8, 1941—July 31, 2019

Julius Earl Vitamvas Sr. passed away on July 31, 2019, he was surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on January 8, 1941 in Fremont, Nebraska to Theodore and Edna Vitamvas.

He married Iris Sue Eix of Fremont Nebraska, on September 24, 1961. He was the father of four children, Julius Earl (Mary) Vitamvas Jr of Lincoln, Nebraska. Allen Leroy (MaryJo) Vitamvas, of Fremont, Nebraska. Shari Lynne (Brian) Garges of Fremont, Nebraska, and Kathy May (Eric) Russell of Fremont, Nebraska. He had 14 Grandchildren and 15 Great Grandchildren.

Julius worked at Plumfield Nursery for ten years and Valmont Industries for 37 years.

He was preceded in death by three brothers and his parents and survived by his Wife and Children.

Cremation services are being handled by Good Shepherd Funeral Home of Omaha, Nebraska.

There is no visitation and a private gravesite ceremony will be held at a later date.

A Celebration of Life will be held August 10, 2019, at the Fraternity of Eagles Club, 649 North Main Street, Fremont, Nebraska.

