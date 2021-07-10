June Louise Nelson

During the middle of her life she joined the service and education sorority, Beta Upsilon chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha, Int. invited by her cousins Joan Scott and Joyce Siems. They all worked hard to accomplish their goals, and had a ton of fun together.

June was a life-long member of First Lutheran Church of Fremont. She was a member of one of the “Circles” and was always willing to provide food or serve at gatherings whenever she was asked. June loved to read and spent many, many happy hours creating beautiful counted cross stitch needlework masterpieces.

Family was important to June and she put a lot of effort into gathering everyone together. This included her own family, mostly around Fremont, Bill’s family, mostly at Grand Island, and later Don’s family, whenever they could be together.

Not always a happy-go-lucky person, June endured growing up during the Great Depression, and the tragic suicide death of her father in her early 20s. She definitely learned to work hard and had an incredible amount of inner strength. She showed her love and care for family and friends until the very end of her life at 93 years old.