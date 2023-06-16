April 2, 1988 – June 10, 2023

Justin D. Mulder, age 35, of Lakewood, Colorado, formerly of Fremont, died Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Colorado.

Justin was born April 2, 1988, in Fremont to George and Cynthia (Depperman) Mulder. He was raised in Fremont. As a young boy Justin was involved with the Cub Scouts. He attended Trinity Lutheran School through the eighth grade and graduated from Fremont High School in 2006. During high school and for several years following graduation, Justin worked for Sid Dillon in Fremont. He moved to Colorado and was an automotive painter.

Justin loved life, he had a need for speed and was very adventurous.

Survivors: mother, Cynthia Mulder of Fremont; father, George (Mary) Mulder of Fremont; sister, Catey (James) Ferdinand of Fremont; stepbrothers, Jim Downing of Salt Lake City, Utah, and Joe Downing of Fremont; nephews, Chandler and JaKoby.

The funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 20, 2023, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont (https://trinityfremont.com/live/). Rev. Anthony Gerber will officiate. Burial will be at a later date. Memorials may be directed to the family. Visitation will be Monday, June 19, 2023, at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. with the family present from 5-8 p.m.

