Sept. 13, 2019—Sept. 20, 2019
Kaison James Neill, sunrise September 13, 2019 sunset September 20, 2019. You are my sunshine, my only sunshine. You will forever be in our hearts.
Infant son of Savannah Neill and Sean Cox; grandmother Shelly Jo Neill-Strunk; uncle Thomas Strunk; great grandparents James and Yolanda Neill and a host of other family and friends.
Memorials may be directed to the March of Dimes.
Condolences may be left at www.duganchapel.com
Memorial service will take place Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Sinai Lutheran Church.