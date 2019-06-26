Karen “Casey” CarlsonAugust 23, 1939 – June 20, 2019
Karen “Casey” Carlson, 79, was born on Aug. 23, 1939, in Fremont, Nebraska. Casey graduated in 1957 from St. Patrick’s High School and retired from the City of Fremont Street Department. She enjoyed coaching softball and helped run the 15-2 cribbage club.
She was survived in death by her sister, Sr. Mary Lou Carlson OSF from Escondido, California; two nieces, Barb Carlson Epps (husband Draphus) from Grand Island, Nebraska, and Susan Carlson Laughlin (husband Jim) from Omaha, Nebraska; as well as her great-niece, Sarah Buck from Abingdon, Virginia. Casey was preceded in death by her parents, Hod and Ethel Carlson; and her brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Linda Carlson.
Casey had a strong passion for all animals and deeply cherished her time with her beloved dog companions over her lifetime. Any memorials are asked to be directed to the FurEver Home Inc., dog rescue, (236 W. Sixth St.) Fremont, NE 68025, in her memory.
Casey requested no formal services. Her family will be hosting a casual “Celebration of Life” dinner at the Wooden Windmill restaurant on Saturday, July 29, from 6-8 p.m. Any who knew and loved Casey are asked to please come share a meal and a favorite memory with others who will deeply miss her strong presence.