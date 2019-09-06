Karen Claussen 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Karen Claussen × You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet! Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} August 10, 1938 - September 5, 2019 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags Karen Claussen Load comments Find an Obituary Since yesterday Past 2 days Past 3 days Past week Past month Past year Any day Range Search Submit an ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. Obituaries submitted by family members are also accepted pending proper verification of the death. Submit an Obituary View All Promotions promotion spotlight What should you get Dad for Father's Day? promotion spotlight Which season suits you best? Print Ads Sale GATEWAY REALTY - Ad from 2019-08-31 Aug 31, 2019 Gateway Realty of Fremont 1829 N Bell Street, Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-5380 Website Toy HOBBY LOBBY - Ad from 2019-09-04 Sep 4, 2019 Other DON PETERSON/JAN ANDERSON - Ad from 2019-09-04 Sep 4, 2019 Office PREMIER STAFFING - Ad from 2019-08-31 Aug 31, 2019 Premier Staffing 415 E 6th St Ste C, Fremont, NE 68025 402-721-1476 Website Transportation JOE MOOSTASH - Ad from 2019-08-31 Aug 31, 2019 Service DODGE COUNTY CLERK - Ad from 2019-09-03 Sep 3, 2019 DODGE COUNTY CLERK Clerk Fremont 435 N Park Ave Ste 203, Fremont, NE 68025 402-727-2767 Other DON PETERSON/ BRIAN VILLWOK - Ad from 2019-09-04 Sep 4, 2019 Other DON PETERSON/LARRY FLAMME - Ad from 2019-09-04 Sep 4, 2019 Other DON PETERSON/ DANA VILLWOK - Ad from 2019-09-04 Sep 4, 2019 DON PETERSON/ DANA VILLWOK 100 E 6TH, Fremont, NE 68025 402-657-1187 Education FREMONT PUBLIC SCHOOLS - Ad from 2019-09-05 Sep 5, 2019 FREMONT PUBLIC SCHOOLS 130 E 9TH ST, FREMONT, NE 68025 402-727-3016 Website More Latest Local Offers Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Ambassador Real Estate Looking to Buy or Sell a Home?