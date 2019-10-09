August 10, 1938 – September 5, 2019
Karen J. (Larson) Claussen, 81, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Methodist Fremont Health.
The memorial service is 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at First Congregational Church UCC in Fremont. There will be NO BOOK SIGNING on Friday. Private inurnment will be at the First Congregational Church Columbarium.
You have free articles remaining.
Thanks for reading.
Online condolences may be left at www.mosermemorialchaples.com.
Moser Memorial Chapel, 2170 N. Somers Ave., Fremont, NE. 68025 402-721-4490