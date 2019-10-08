August 10, 1938 – September 5, 2019
Karen J. (Larson) Claussen, 81, of Fremont, Nebraska, passed away Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at Methodist Fremont Health. Karen was born Aug. 10, 1938, to Walter H. and Velva (Williams) Larson in Oakland, Nebraska. She grew up in Uehling and graduated from high school there in 1955. She attended Midland College where she met her future husband, Sidney A. Claussen. They were married Aug. 25, 1957. Sid preceded her in death on Nov. 23, 2008. Karen then married Charles W. “Bill” Rohren on Nov. 11, 2011.
Karen worked in the office for George A. Hormel from June 1956 to December 1959. She then worked as a bookkeeper for Miller Pharmacy Inc. for nearly 50 years.
She was a Brownie leader, 4-H Club leader, room parent, PTA president, church school teacher and all of those things you do as a parent. Karen was a 60-year member of First Congregational Church, UCC, where she was a deaconess, trustee, Stephen Minister, Chairman of the Board of Christian Education, sang in the choir, member of the women’s group and most recently, Financial Secretary. She was a past president of Beta Upsilon chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha. She enjoyed playing bridge with friends and following family and friends on Facebook.
Survivors include husband, Bill; daughter, Kris (Merv) Olberding of Omaha; son, Keith (Chris) Claussen of Overland Park, Kansas; grandchildren, Taylor and Connor Olberding and Kelly Claussen; sister, Linda Larson of Scottsdale, Arizona; stepdaughter, Cindy Asrir of Redwood City, California; stepson, Matthew Rohren of Beatrice; stepgranddaughter, Naomi Asrir of Los Angeles; sisters-in-law, Barbara Carlson of Lincoln, Maxine Claussen of Fremont, Bonnie Hagemoser of Seward, Karen (Marv) Hines of Morse Bluff; brother-in-law Dr. Donald (Charlotte) Rohren of Pleasanton, California; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first husband Sidney; and granddaughter, Amber Olberding.
The memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at First Congregational Church UCC in Fremont. A book signing will be from 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the funeral home. Private inurnment will be at the First Congregational Church Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the church.
