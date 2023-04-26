August 14, 1955 – January 2, 2023

Karen Kay Hudec, age 67, of Fremont, beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and friend, entered into eternal rest early Jan. 2, 2023.

She was preceded by her father Robert Erickson; nephew, Thomas Shearer; grandson, Madden Lowther; and LeRoy Kuhrts. Karen was known for her kind and compassionate spirit, her exceptional baking skills, and her love of family and friends.

Karen will be remembered for her heart of gold, infectious smile, and the countless acts of kindness she performed throughout her life. She will be deeply missed by her mother, Shirley Kuhrts; her husband, Robert Hudec; her children, Elizabeth (Caleb) Chvatal, Kimberly Taake, Christine Hudec; her siblings, Wendy (Tom) Shearer, Doug (Sue) Kuhrts, and Sally (Wes Burch) Staschke; by her grandchildren, Trenen Lowther, Mayley and Kingston Taake; nephews, Rob (Jesi) Connick, Herman (Rebekah) Staschke; great-nieces, April and Charlotte; a great-nephew, Taylor; and all those who knew and loved her.

Karen married the love of her life, Robert Hudec, on Feb. 4, 1989, and together they built a beautiful life filled with love, laughter, and joy. She was a devoted wife and mother, always putting the needs of her family and friends before her own. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. She had a special talent for making those around her feel welcomed and loved, and her absence will be deeply felt by all who knew her.

There will be a combined Celebration of Life for Karen and Bob on April 29 at 10 a.m. at the Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont with a luncheon to follow. Burial will be in the Omaha National Cemetery at a later date.

Ludvigsen Mortuary in Fremont is in charge of arrangements.

Online guestbook at www.ludvigsenmortuary.com.