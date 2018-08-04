Jan. 15, 1957 – July 16, 2018
Karen Marie (Pawlusiak) Jones of Savannah, Missouri, passed away Monday, July 16, 2018.
Karen was born in Dallas, Texas, to Robert and Regina (Micek) Pawlusiak on Jan. 15, 1957. Karen worked as a bookkeeper for Ciras Nu Way for 16 years. She was a loving, gentle, compassionate soul. She loved animals, enjoyed playing pool and darts, and being with friends. She created beautiful personalized Christmas stockings for family and friends.
On June 8, 1985, she married Harry A. “Casey” Jones in Dickinson, Texas. They celebrated 33 years of married life together.
She was preceded in death by an infant daughter, her parents and a sister, Roberta (Pawlusiak) Maslow.
Karen is survived by husband, Casey; sisters, Michele and husband Mike Emanuel of Fremont, Cindy and husband John McLaughlin of Las Vegas, Barbara Riggs of Omaha; and brother, Michael Pawlusiak of Omaha.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Cremation under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel in Savannah, Missouri.